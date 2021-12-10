Comparing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ESS Tech and Advent Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $880,000.00 417.60 -$100.21 million N/A N/A

ESS Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ESS Tech and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 160.34%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46%

Summary

ESS Tech beats Advent Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

