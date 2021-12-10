Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,652. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $141.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

