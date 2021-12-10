Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of CDOR opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.40. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 48.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 40.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $244,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

