Conflux Network (CFX) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,000.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.71 or 0.08322305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00316086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.04 or 0.00937588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00077713 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00397701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00275837 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

