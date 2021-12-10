ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

