Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.25.

NYSE STZ opened at $233.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.17. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $204.46 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

