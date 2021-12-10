Contrasting ADM Tronics Unlimited (ADMT) and Its Competitors

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS: ADMT) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ADM Tronics Unlimited to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.00% -17.95% -9.96% ADM Tronics Unlimited Competitors -280.90% -21.27% -14.52%

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited’s competitors have a beta of 18.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1,799% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million -$600,000.00 -10.85 ADM Tronics Unlimited Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 17.76

ADM Tronics Unlimited’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ADM Tronics Unlimited and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited Competitors 235 954 1784 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 34.43%. Given ADM Tronics Unlimited’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADM Tronics Unlimited has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

ADM Tronics Unlimited competitors beat ADM Tronics Unlimited on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

