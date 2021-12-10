Contrasting Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Performance Shipping and Dorian LPG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.52 $5.19 million ($2.04) -2.32 Dorian LPG $315.94 million 1.62 $92.57 million $2.13 5.97

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorian LPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60% Dorian LPG 31.78% 9.61% 5.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Performance Shipping and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dorian LPG 0 2 1 0 2.33

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.07%. Dorian LPG has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.23%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool. The company was founded on July 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

