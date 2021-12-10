Contrasting Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) & Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poxel has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shin-Etsu Chemical and Poxel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Poxel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Poxel has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 213.43%. Given Poxel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poxel is more favorable than Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Profitability

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and Poxel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shin-Etsu Chemical 21.62% 12.84% 11.02% Poxel N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and Poxel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.12 billion 5.09 $2.65 billion $2.09 20.63 Poxel $7.77 million 20.77 -$36.39 million N/A N/A

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Poxel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Poxel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats Poxel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business. The PVC/Chlor-Alkali Business segment provides PVC, caustic soda, methanol, and chloromethane. The Silicone Business segment provides silicones. The Specialty Chemicals Business segment provides cellulose derivatives, silicon metal, polyvinyl alcohol, and synthetic pheromones. The Semiconductor Silicon Business segment provides silicon wafer products. The Electronics and Functional Materials Business segment provides rare earth magnets, coating materials, photomask blanks, oxide single crystals, and liquid fluoroelastomers. The Diversified Business segment includes processed plastics, international trading, engineering, ad information processing. The company was founded on September 16, 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Poxel

Poxel S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles. The company is also developing PXL770, an adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase enzyme, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that controls body energy metabolism and treats chronic metabolic diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It has a licensing agreement with Enyo Pharma for the development of PXL007 (EYP001), an FXR agonist that is in Phase I study for the treatment of hepatitis B and NASH; and DeuteRx LLC for the development of PXL065, a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier inhibitor, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of NASH. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.