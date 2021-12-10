Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.22

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 135143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,565,000 after purchasing an additional 124,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

