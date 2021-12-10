CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $65,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Barclays raised shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.76.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

