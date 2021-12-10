CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 441,757 shares.The stock last traded at $170.00 and had previously closed at $170.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.60%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 466,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,777,000 after acquiring an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

