Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 16,246 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 2.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $49,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $78.01. 5,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

