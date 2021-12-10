Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,976,000 after buying an additional 471,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after buying an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after buying an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,409. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.52.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

