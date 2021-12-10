Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $54.90 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $29,097,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.33. 241,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,887,090. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $921.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

