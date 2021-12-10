Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,794 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,373. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

