Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 20,800 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 87,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,578,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.