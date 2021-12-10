Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,539,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after buying an additional 127,364 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 547,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.