Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stake Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 583.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 181.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,706 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 19.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $488,855.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $13.03 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $389.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

