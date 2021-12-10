Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 134.83%.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $6,170,600. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

