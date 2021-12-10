Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRARY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.42) to €15.90 ($17.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($13.48) to €14.60 ($16.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($16.85) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

CRARY stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.90. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

