Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.64) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($14.94) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.82 ($13.28).

FRA EOAN opened at €11.31 ($12.71) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.92 and a 200-day moving average of €10.63.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

