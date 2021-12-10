Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Set at C$8.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.25.

Shares of CPG opened at C$6.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1.72. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.31.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

