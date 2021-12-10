Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crexendo stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Crexendo by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXDO has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

