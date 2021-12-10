CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.88) and the highest is ($1.38). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($5.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $220.20.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

