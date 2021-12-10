Critical Contrast: Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF) versus Its Peers

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS: PEMIF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pure Energy Minerals to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48% Pure Energy Minerals Competitors -1,035.07% 3.80% -1.66%

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A -$380,000.00 -141.00 Pure Energy Minerals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -10.92

Pure Energy Minerals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals. Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals’ peers have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pure Energy Minerals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Energy Minerals Competitors 694 2371 2743 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Pure Energy Minerals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pure Energy Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pure Energy Minerals peers beat Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.