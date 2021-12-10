Critical Survey: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) & Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MariMed and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bilibili 0 1 10 0 2.91

MariMed presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 230.03%. Bilibili has a consensus price target of $108.44, suggesting a potential upside of 88.23%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Bilibili.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $45.60 million 4.98 N/A N/A N/A Bilibili $1.80 billion 9.98 -$460.91 million ($2.27) -25.38

MariMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed N/A N/A N/A Bilibili -31.83% -27.36% -14.76%

Volatility and Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats Bilibili on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

