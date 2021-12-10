Critical Survey: Yunji (YJ) versus Its Rivals

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Yunji to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yunji and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million -$22.43 million -65.59 Yunji Competitors $8.29 billion $484.66 million -8.60

Yunji’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yunji and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A Yunji Competitors 146 724 1118 55 2.53

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.23%. Given Yunji’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -0.13% 3.93% 2.22% Yunji Competitors -12.50% 8.94% -0.04%

Risk and Volatility

Yunji has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s peers have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yunji peers beat Yunji on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

