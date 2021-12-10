Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10,420.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £104.20 ($138.18) and last traded at £104.20 ($138.18), with a volume of 11793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £100.60 ($133.40).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).

Get Croda International alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,339.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,447.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.38 billion and a PE ratio of 56.68.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($267,842.46).

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.