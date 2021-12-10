Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. Croda International has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $70.94.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

