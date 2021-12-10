Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,050 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.58.

Raymond James stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93. Raymond James has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,441. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

