Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 996 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 23.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 486.1% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CGI by 519.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 69,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CGI by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.31.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

