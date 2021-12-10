Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

