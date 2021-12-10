Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHT opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

