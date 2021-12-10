Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,490,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

