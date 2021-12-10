CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.190-$0.210 EPS.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.36. The company had a trading volume of 78,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,746. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $164.15 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.96.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,296 shares of company stock worth $41,929,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.