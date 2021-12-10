CryptoSoul Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $1,279.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00188199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.88 or 0.00560899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

