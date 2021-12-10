Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,459 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.07. 50,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.