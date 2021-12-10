Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 30,693 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive comprises 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.30. 170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

