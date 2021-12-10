Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,355 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in NCR by 11,541.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.91. 13,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

