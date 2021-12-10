Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 231,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,000. General Electric accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in General Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.06.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,990. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.15. The company has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.65, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

