Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,232. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

