Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cue Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cue Health.

Shares of Cue Health stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,044. Cue Health has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

