Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.57.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI opened at $219.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.09 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.