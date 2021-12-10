CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.98. Approximately 3,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 961,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

CVAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CureVac by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CureVac by 5,379.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 441.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 78.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 107,363 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

