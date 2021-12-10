Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Holdings Raised by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned about 0.06% of Curis worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Curis by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Curis by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,896,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Curis by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,229 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRIS opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $434.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.83.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

CRIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

