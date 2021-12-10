CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $114.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $97.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.