CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $114.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CVS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $97.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.
In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
