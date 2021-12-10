DA Davidson Boosts Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $131.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

IPAR stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.21. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $55.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652 over the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

