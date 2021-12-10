DA Davidson Weighs in on Spin Master Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.45.

TSE:TOY opened at C$43.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.08. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

