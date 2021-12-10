Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach Purchases 10,000 Shares

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.96 million, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
