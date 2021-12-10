Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach Purchases 10,000 Shares

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.96 million, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

